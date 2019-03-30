Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Addiction Treatment Partnership

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman has announced a new partnership that will help the criminals he catches get clean.

The bounty hunter, who stars on WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted, is now joining forces with Treatment Alternatives, an organization of addiction experts based in Boca Raton, Florida. According to a press release, he partnerships is said to give those he encounters while investigating “a direct line to unmatched professional addiction treatment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am what rehabilitation stands for,” Chapman said. “I have been there. I know every addict can change and shake the demon they are dealing with when given the right opportunity and the right treatment. I have seen how Treatment Alternatives has helped thousands of people get clean and get their lives back on track.”

“We have watched Dog engage in his unique type of ‘Back Seat Ministry,” said Scott Jones, TA’s program director. “This highly intense, charismatic ex-con and born-again Christian is the king of the comebacks. He has changed lives and offered hope to those whose lives have been affected by addiction. TA is at the forefront of treatment solutions. It was important to us to think outside the box and bring a breath of fresh air to both the bail industry and the treatment industry. By doing this, we can change the world.”

The program will extend to those who have been in prison or have charges pending and will also tackle mental health problems, in addition to substance abuse issues.

“Inspired by this partnership, Treatment Alternatives worked with bail bonds agents, court representatives, and judges to create a safe and effective program designed to rehabilitate those suffering from addiction who have been incarcerated or who may be facing charges that could lead to substantial consequences,” the company said in the release. “In addition, TA can assist with those who are not facing addiction challenges, but suffer from mental health issues such as PTSD, bi-polar disorder, anxiety, and depression.”

This announcement comes as Chapman films the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted with his wife, Beth. Beth has been right by his side, despite her ongoing battle with cancer.

“If this were me, I would be a big sissy. But not Beth,” Chapman recently told the Daily Mail. “She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude.”

He added, “She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together.”

Dog’s Most Wanted is expected to premiere later in 2019.