‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Leland Chapman Drools Over Wife Jamie’s ‘Netflix and Chill’ Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son Leland Chapman recently took to Instagram to drool over his wife Jamie’s “Netflix and Chill” photo.

In the picture, Jamie is seen sitting on a white couch wearing a red “Chill” crop-top and holding a remote control. She also has a popcorn bucket and is sporting some red converse shoes.

“My wife [Jamie Chapman] picks the greatest movies,” Chapman wrote in the post’s caption.

Many of Chapman’s followers also commented on the post, with one saying, “So beautiful! She is so lucky that you adore her so much! I am in awe of your relationship!”

This is not the first of these types of photos that Jamie has shared, as she also has one with a closer shot. “Me when he tells me I can pick the movie,” Jamie wrote in the caption on that photo.

Some of Chapman’s followers did not have a positive response to his photo of Jamie, which has prompted many of the couple’s fans to defend them and the picture.

“This is lelands page!! U dont like what he posts..BOUNCE! youre not forced to be on his page… Disrespect is major here.. I think she’s gorgeous, and leland is very proud of his wife.. Grow up,” one fan wrote in comment ion Chapman’s post.

“All you people that are negative are so very ignorant. Open up your mind. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this picture. She has clothes on and so what if her legs are open. Nothing about this picture screams porn star. So stop all your hating and hit that unfollow button. Next all you haters may want to get off social media and open up a book and get educated. It’s simple,” someone else said.

“I agree but haters gonna hate.. I think they are a gorgeous couple inside and out. Great example of how love should be between two people,” one other fan replied.

In other Chapman family news, Leland’s step-mother Beth Chapman has to be admitted to the hospital last weekend due to having trouble breathing.

A family representative issued a statement to PopCulture.com, saying, “Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and Dog are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Beth has since been released from the hospital and is reportedly doing well.