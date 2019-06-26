‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Weigh in on Duane Chapman’s Latest Beth Update

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are keeping Beth Chapman in their thoughts and prayers amid her recent health crisis.

Duane “Dog” Chapman took to Twitter Tuesday to clarify many reports about his wife’s health after news broke she is in a medically-induced coma since Saturday.

“90 [percent] of what you’re hearing is fake news. I don’t mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blank,” he wrote. “[WGN America] will be releasing an accurate update soon. Please keep prayers coming!”

Fans of the reality television famous family responded to his message with positive messages, hoping Beth recovers fully from her current condition.

“Prayers for her!! And prayers for you and your family’s comfort !” One user commented.

“Prayers coming the Chapman’s way brother. Beth keep fighting sista,” another fan replied on Twitter.

“I lost my mom on my sons 13th bday, may 15th, to ovarian cancer,” one fan related. “From diagnosis to the end we had only 3 months. F— cancer! I wish you and your family the best. Beth’s a pisser. She makes me laugh. My thoughts are with you guys! Xoxo”

“All my family and friends are giving her all we got. I never had the chance to meet you or Beth but through my T.V you were a. Inspiration,” a fourth user wrote.

Beth Chapman was hospitalized Saturday night and put in a coma after reportedly experiencing a “choking” situation. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star has been “heavily sedated” since she was admitted into Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, and her mother joined the rest of her family to be by her side.

Dog and their children have reportedly been by her side, as doctors work to do “their best to keep her comfortable” as the family prays for a miracle.

“I hear ya brother. Hate media, let alone gossip. Lol. Still, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless you bro. Your friend, Guy,” another fan replied to Dog’s tweet.

“Thank you Dog so much for keeping us well I formed when you are able to do so. I don’t believe anything that doesn’t come directly from the source. My heart, thoughts and prayers with you, beautiful Beth and the whole family,” another fan wrote.

Another user commented: “I said a special prayer yesterday and just now for Beth. Please keep us updated when you can and I wish the best.”