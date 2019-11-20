‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Flood Social Media After Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Gives Health Update

Following a series of health scares and an admission of suicide, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman’s fans breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when the reality personality offered them a reassuring health update on Twitter, sharing that things were improving. After spending time at the gym and prioritizing his health, Chapman revealed he was doing “much better” in the days since.

“THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR THEIR KIND WISHES AND PRAYERS,” he wrote. “I AM FEELING MUCH BETTER . WORKING OUT TODAY !”

His followers were happy to read the update, sharing a number of responses, including well wishes, prayers and detailed notes of their care for the Dog’s Most Wanted star.

“So happy your feeling better @DogBountyHunter your in my prayers God Bless you and your family,” wrote one fan.

“I’m so glad to hear that you’re feeling better. You’re loved by many people. Take care!” added another.

“Great to hear! One day at a time, Dog. Pray for your well being!” one fan wrote, as another echoed the sentiment, “We are so glad you are doing much better. Many prayers for continued restoration.”

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s health will be a topic of discussion again after an upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, a clip of which saw Chapman learn the results of a lung scan he had after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in September.

“I was fearful of this,” Oz told Chapman while looking at the results. “You see how this normal artery here has little white middle part? But this one has a little piece missing out of it. You notice it’s white on the outside but the middle is like an eclipse, real black? That’s a piece of blood clot, that is actually inside the arteries of your lungs. That’s called a pulmonary embolism.”

“The problem with these clots is when they block off the arteries, they don’t let any oxygen get to the lungs. There are plenty of folks who died from these emboli,” he continued, asking Chapman for his thoughts when he learned of the condition.

“The first thing I said was, ‘How do we get rid of this?’” the 66-year-old replied.

Chapman shared that he learned he had the condition two weeks after he was hospitalized in September for chest pains.

Oz appeared on Fox & Friends to further discuss Chapman’s health, telling the hosts that the reality star was “running from the truth” after his wife, Beth Chapman’s, death in June.

“He had a broken heart and people do die from a broken heart, but mostly because they give up hope,” he said. “And, she was his North Star.”

He added that Chapman was experiencing “all the signs and symptoms” of a heart attack and that “finally, after numerous efforts, we got the testing, proved what he had, now he’s in treatment.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bennett Raglin