‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Send Praise After Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Opens up About Suicide Following Wife Beth’s Death

Grief is one of the toughest things we have to deal with in life. It is something that Duane “Dog” Chapman has discovered the hard way in recent months following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, to lung cancer. He even opened up about his feelings and desires to kill himself during the finale episode of Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday.

“I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away, suicidal, and I got to heaven, I’d go, ‘Hi, honey!’ and she’d be like, would she go, ‘You dumb ass, why did you do that?’ or would she go, ‘Wow, you’re here!’” Dog told the cameras only hours after her death before getting emotional.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ adds that Chapman actually watched the final episode and reportedly found some closure in his suicidal thoughts. The outlet adds that the moment “inspired” the reality bounty hunter to help others facing that dark moment.

While the moment was powerful for Chapman, fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter chimed in with well wishes and their own feelings after the episode aired.

“I’m so sorry to see u Dwayne Chapman and your family suffering with so much pain I lost my late I can feel your pain and my prayer go out to [you] and the family,” one fan wrote to Chapman. “[Beth] was an amazing person we all cry and miss her also but know u were all bless to meet her and know her.”

“Beth was a lucky lady dog,” another added.

“Omg not a dry eye in the house!” a third wrote.

Fans also weighed in on the suicide discussion on social media.

“That was his soulmate. Of course he’s completely crushed. All his children are grown. He’s probably feeling quite alone,” one fan said.

“Praying for him, death of a loved one is such a horrible journey. You are not alone. Your fans love you!” another wrote.

“Aww please don’t do it I know depression is very real and I would rather you seek some help,” a third fan said.

Hang in there DOG 💪🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dv5ZYxVEQ2 — I’m a LIBERTINE (@gangstersoul1) November 7, 2019

“He needs a support system and therapy he will get through this and I pray he finds another love after he heals,” a fourth rounded out the chat.

Chapman has noted that he does not intend to remarry following Beth Chapman’s death. He has hinted at possibly dating but is also quoted as saying it is the farthest thing from his mind.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.