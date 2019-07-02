‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Have Question for Duane Chapman After He Reveals Late Wife Beth’s Denver Memorial Date

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman finally revealed when the family will host a memorial for his wife, Beth Chapman, in Colorado. However, fans have just one question for the reality television star: will there be a live stream of the service?

“Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth,” Dog tweeted on Monday. “We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, etc.”

Several fans asked Dog if the solemn event will be live streamed online anywhere. Many of them want to be in Denver but will not be able to make it.

“Will there a live stream of the service? It’s very important to me that the memorial service be live streamed as I can’t financially afford to be there in person. Thanks,” one fan tweeted.

“Agreed as a lot of us [are] unable to be there when our beautiful angel Beth is tucked in. Ohana dog, please don’t leave us behind. We the dogpound ask that we join family, friends and fans to tuck her in and lift the family up in prayer as we join our hearts to send her to bed,” a second fan asked.

Many other fans continued to share their condolences to Dog. One fan told Dog his wife’s cancer battle inspired her to set up an appointment with a throat specialist.

“Since [Beth] has passed away from throat cancer. I’m gonna make an appointment to see throat doctor to do another biopsy on my cyst on my thyroid. I was supposed to have done every 6 months. It’s been like three years,” the fan wrote. “I think it’s time! Beth made me realize life is too short.”

“I know my post will get lost in the many condolences you’ve been getting but I have to tell you that if it wasn’t for meeting you and Beth I would still be lost and angry over my mom’s passing. She inspired me with her strength and kindness,” another fan shared. “I’ll cherish her words forever.”

Beth died on Wednesday, June 26 at age 51 after a battle with throat cancer. The Chapmans held their first memorial for her in Waikiki, Hawaii Saturday. Hawaii News Now live-streamed the solemn event on their Facebook page.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, and was thought to be cancer-free after surgery. However, the cancer returned in November 2018. She was put in a medically induced coma on June 23 and never recovered.

“She did it her way. There’s some things [I can’t say], you know, I have a network and a contract, but there’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever seen anything like this,’” Dog told reporters after Beth’s death. “…She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long. And the reason she fought, she liked life, but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

Before her death, the Chapmans filmed a season of Dog’s Most Wanted, which will air on WGN America next year.