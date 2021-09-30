Dog the Bounty Hunter Fans Are Missing Beth Chapman Amid Brian Laundrie Manhunt

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are closely following along as Duane “Dog” Chapman tries to track down Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito who went missing after her disappearance and death. As Chapman and his team share updates on their findings, fans can’t help but wish on social media that Chapman’s late wife Beth Chapman were still alive.

Beth, who died of lung cancer in June 2019, worked with Chapman for many years in their bail bondsman business and was a fan-favorite on their shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog & Beth and Dog’s Most Wanted. Following her stage 2 throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017, she initially went into remission. However, the cancer later spread to her lungs and she ultimately succumbed to the disease after being placed in a medically induced coma.

On Wednesday, Chapman said he believed he was closing in on Laundrie, who has been missing for two weeks. He took to Instagram with a video from his team’s search for the 23-year-old, filmed earlier in the day at an unspecified island. “The search now is really on,” Chapman, 68, says in the video. “The search has just begun.”

Chapman said he received a tip that led him to a campsite he believed to be linked to Laundrie, which he claimed he could race back to Laundrie’s parents. Chapman told Fox News the tip claimed that Laundrie’s parents spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son twice in early September, from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8. “They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here,” Chapman said. “We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate – that was here for sure. Not over in the swamp.”

As Chapman and his new wife, Francie Frane, track down clues in southern Florida as to Laundrie’s whereabouts, fans can’t help but wonder what it would be like with Beth. Continue reading to see what Twitter users are saying.

“Never underestimate #DogBountyHunter if Beth is his spirit animal,” someone else said.

“I just know Beth is up there saying ‘Cmon Big Daddy,’” another fan wrote.

“Dog is one hell of a bounty hunter,” one fan wrote. “Wish Beth was still here to cuss his ass out after the arrest.”

“Do it for Beth DAWG !!!!!” one Twitter user wrote.