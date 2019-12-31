‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Gush Over Dog’s Son Garry Chapman’s New Girlfriend

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans can’t stop gushing over star Garry Chapman’s new girlfriend. The 18-year-old, who is the youngest child of Duane “Dog” Chapman and the late Beth Chapman, shared a few photos with his new love interest last week, with fans wishing nothing but the best for the young bounty hunter. In the photos, Chapman and his new girlfriend stand together smiling for the camera.

“It was always you, wait what,” Chapman captioned the set of photos.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to react to the news, leaving lots of heart emojis.

“So cute, the both of you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Very adorable merry christmas to y’all and a happy new year,” another said.

“She is very pretty!! Merry Christmas GarryBoy, we love you!” someone else wrote.

“beautiful couple. Good to see a smile on your face,” another said.

“Wait, what? Does Garry Boy have have a girlfriend? I hope so!! She’s adorable and you two look pretty cute together!! I hope you have a great Christmas,” another fan commented.

“Your mama want you to be happy. The greatest gift you can give your mama is to be happy,” someone else wrote, referring to Garry’s late mother Beth Chapman, who died in late June at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer.

“Nothing makes a Mother happier than when her son is happy!” another said.

Chapman was previously dating a different woman back in August. At that time, the woman had shared a photo of herself and Chapman at a preseason NFL game, captioning it, “I love being yours.” Chapman commented, “Aww baby,” while his half-sister, Lyssa Chapman, also left a comment praising Chapman’s ex for being a Seattle Seahawks fan. That Instagram post has since been removed.

Before Garry Chapman’s latest post with his new girlfriend, Chapman hadn’t posted since November, when he shared a photo of himself posing with his father and other bounty hunters in Colorado Springs. He has posted several tribute posts to Beth in the wake of her passing, including a video full of old Dog the Bounty Hunter clips of him growing up with Dog and Beth as his parents.

“These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to. You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss,” Chapman wrote.

“I just had to watch the goodbye episode [of Dog’s Most Wanted] for my mom. Sometimes it sucks living such a public life, but it has it moments; I’m able to look back on things like this. I love you Mom,” he finished.