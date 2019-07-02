‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Posts His Own Celebration of Life Photo With Angel Beth by His Side

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is continuing to pay tribute to his late wife Beth Chapman, who sadly lost her battle to cancer late last month. Taking to Twitter on Monday, July 1, Chapman revealed a special photo of himself and Beth while providing more details for a second celebration of life ceremony.

July 13, 2019 –

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora, Colorado 80012 – Doors open at 1:00 Service starts at 2:00 pic.twitter.com/Htw4SKxDDl — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

Beth passed away Wednesday, June 26 at the age of 51 at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where she had been in a medically-induced coma four days before. She had been fighting throat cancer and in the spring of 2019 revealed she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

“I loved her so much,” Chapman told reporters shortly after his wife’s death. “As Lazarus lay, Jesus said he’s not dead, he’s sleepeth. My final words are Beth isn’t dead, she’s sleeping.”

“I hope to god there is a God. I trained myself [to think] ‘What would Jesus do?’ and I hope I’m not just talking to myself,” he added. “I hope there is a God and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again. That’s all we can do is hope.”

While still recovering from their lost, the Chapman family is planning a celebration of life ceremony to honor Beth. The memorial will take place at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday, July 13. According to a press release, it will be open to the public. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the event lasting from 2-4 p.m.

Fans will be able to share their own memories, thoughts and condolences with the family by sending them to Richard Moore, a member of Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s media team, at richard@dogthebountyhunter.com.

The service will follow another public memorial that the Chapman family held in their home state of Hawaii shortly after Beth’s passing. Held at Fort DeRussy Beach Park in Waikiki, Chapman and other members of the family, along with crowds of fans, were present. It has also been reported that Chapman spread some of Beth’s ashes in the water at that time, and saved the rest, possibly planning to spread them in Colorado.

“She said please Hawaiian style…please do this right,” Chapman said at the Saturday memorial service. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

Along with the services, a makeshift memorial has also been staged near the Chapman family home in the Aloha State, where fans have left flowers to pay their respects.