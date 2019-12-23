‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Shares Fiery Throwback With Late Wife Beth Before Christmas

Dog the Bounty Hunter star, Duane Chapman is reminiscing over his late wife of 14 years, Beth Chapman with his latest share to social media. The WGN and former A&E star took to Instagram Sunday night to share an older snapshot of himself with Beth posing behind a fiery background and their children. Raking in almost 5,000 likes upon publication, and a slew of comments from fans, many took the time to express their love for the image and continued support following the tough holiday season — Chapman’s first without Beth.

View this post on Instagram Posted @withrepost • @mrsdog4real #dogthebountyhunter A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Dec 22, 2019 at 4:59pm PST

“OMG, looking back on all of your precious memories. I’ve been doing that lot this holiday season,” one fan wrote. “Missing [her] so much. Yet I know [she] is pain free and at peace. Dog you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.”

“This is the best picture,” another added alongside three fire emojis.

“Awesome family. I know how hard Christmas is when you lose a love one.. this will be my 3rd without my mom,” another wrote alongside a heart and angel emoji.

“The most bada— family, “enthused another.

“That’s an amazing picture Duane, definitely 1 for the books!” added another.

It has been a tough few months for Chapman, following the death of Beth who lost her battle with cancer this past summer. In addition to fighting off multiple death hoaxes, the Dog the Bounty Hunter family has endured some wild drama after the matriarch’s passing in June at the age of 51. Most recently with claims of Beth’s ashes stolen by a former co-star, Chapman has most notably been candid about his personal struggles in losing Beth, revealing he should have died before her.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” he said at the time. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first,’ you know, because I love my mummy. So, I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mum did.’”

Despite his kids disagreeing with him over the heartbreaking remarks, he added how he knew “what it feels like.”

“I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first,’” he said.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs on WGN, and will return in 2020.

