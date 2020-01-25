‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Shares Emotional Message: ‘No Words to Say’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman posted an emotional message on Twitter Friday about how devoted he still is to his late wife, Beth Chapman. The reality TV star said there are “not words to say,” and assured Beth his “soul knows you are at peace.” Beth died on June 26, 2019 at age 51 following a battle with throat and lung cancers.

no words to say pic.twitter.com/tP6IsjMYnD — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) January 24, 2020

The new tweet included the image of a pendant with two dragonflies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you,” the pendant’s message reads. “But my soul knows you are at peace.”

Chapman’s fans were also moved by the post, sharing their condolences and their own stories of loss.

“Hang in there brother,” one wrote.

“She’d be upset seeing you hurting like this, get some rest Dog,” another wrote.

“Monday marks 1 year since i lost my dad, and I am still completely gutted,” one fan shared. “May our loved ones watch over us now. Hope healing comes to you and your family.”

“Everything will get better….my twin has breast cancer.. so it just sucks,” another fan shared. “I really really pray for a new season for your family and..a new season..in life Make Beth proud she’s still by your side in spirit.”

While Chapman continues to mourn Beth on social media, his family is in the middle of a behind-the-scenes drama over his alleged relationship with Moon Angell, a longtime associate of Chapman. The reality TV star is rumored to be dating Angell, while his daughters Cecily Chapman and Lyssa Chapman have openly voiced their dislike of her.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years,” Chapman told Radar Online earlier this month. “She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Chapman did not confirm if they are romantically involved, but assured fans he will not marry again.

“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart, and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and he gave me Moon,” he continued.

Lyssa, known as “Baby Lyssa” on Dog the Bounty Hunter, made several allegations in now-deleted tweets last week, calling Angell a “con-artist.” On Jan. 18, she tweeted the hashtag “barking snakes,” which many interpreted as another message directed at Angell.

Last fall, WGN America aired the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted, which focused on Beth’s fight with cancer. No details on a second season have been revealed, but the show was a big hit for the network.

Photo credit: Getty Images