‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ of Son Garry Dee in New Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman tried to whip up a sibling rivalry between sons Garry Dee Chapman and Leland Chapman by praising Gary Dee after his latest arrest.

On Sunday, Chapman shared a photo of his youngest son making an arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This kid is on fire [In His Blood] couldn’t be prouder [Garry Dee Chapman],” Chapman wrote. “Look out [Leland Chapman], he’s sneaking up on you son. baby brothers got the fire trying to steal your thunder.”

Chapman’s wife and Garry Dee’s mother, Beth Chapman, added, “Ummm that’s my baby we’ve had this discussion.”

Chapman did not provide the details on the arrest.

Like his father and older brother, Garry Dee hunts down fugitives. According to his Twitter page, he is based on Colorado.

While Beth is on good terms with her son Garry Dee, she has kept alive a feud with stepdaughter Lyssa, who forgot to mention Beth in a Mother’s Day post earlier this month.

Beth called Lyssa out on Twitter, writing in one post, “I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter [Lyssa] not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a [happy Mother’s Day] She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation On Friday… I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

Beth also posted a series of other tweets, in which she claimed Lyssa will not answer her phone calls. Lyssa appeared to respond to Beth’s anger when she posted a coffee cup emoji and a GIF of a woman saying, “You cannot lie when I have the receipts.”

Beth’s nephew, Justin D. Bihang, who also appeared on Dog the Bounty Hunter, defended his aunt.

“Cancer is no joke!” Bihag wrote. “And anybody who thinks you can tease or mock or hurt someone going through it, is not only disrespectful, but stupid [as f–]! Lost my grandfather last year, and it appauls [sic] me to see family or fans come after my Aunt [Beth Chapman] at this time.”

“Love you bruddah jus,” Beth replied.

Beth was diagnosed with terminal cancer last fall after her throat cancer returned. She is still expected to appear on Dog’s Most Wanted, Chapman’s new WGN series in which he chases down fugitives on state and federal most wanted lists. It was expected to air before the end of the year, but Beth said it has been delayed.

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images