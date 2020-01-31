'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman's Kids Reportedly Furious Over Moon Angell 'Proposal'

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman's kids were left reeling by his proposal to Moon Angell in a clip of the upcoming Feb. 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, a source close to the family told TMZ, despite their previous report that the proposal did not end in an engagement. Duane "Dog" Chapman's children have been open about their disapproval of Angell from the start, claiming that the friend of his late wife, Beth Chapman, swooped in on their dad almost immediately after Beth's passing in June, and the preview showing Dog proposing to her was reportedly a "total gut-punch."

Dog's kids reportedly are especially upset due to a conversation Beth had with Angell ahead of her death, during which her friend promised to take care of Dog after Beth had passed. After the conversation, "no one was happy," TMZ reports.

Lyssa Chapman has openly spoken out against Angell, tweeting earlier this month, "You're disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a 'friend' to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn't that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!"

Dog's confession in a different preview that he credits Angell from keeping him from killing himself was also reportedly a point of contention, as his kids thought they should be a reason alone for him to want to keep living.

"I'm Apache, I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something," Dog says in the preview. "I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water."

Dr. Oz then asked Chapman, "You were going to commit suicide?" to which he replied, "Oh, yeah," saying he credits Angell for being "rough" and snapping him out of it.

"I say 'brutally honest,'" she interjected, "I don’t go in and out. It’s one way. And this is the way we’re going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again."

Angell also added that she and Dog have an "intimate relationship, saying, "It has to be intimate. Because there’s a lot of powerful things going on with Dog."

The full The Dr. Oz Show interview with Dog and Angell airs Feb. 3.

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images