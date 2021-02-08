'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Daughter-in-Law Reveals Total Transformation Over the Years

✖

Jamie Pilar Chapman is looking back at how much she's changed over the years. The wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman, son of Duane "Dog" Chapman, took part in a TikTok challenge Sunday showing her style evolution over the years, asking, "How did I go from this... to this... lol." In the video, which features photos from her past and present, Jamie goes from dark hair and no tattoos to a full sleeve and neck piece with long blonde locks, having gone through a pixie cut stage in the middle.

"I love that you have stayed true to your style...throughout the years!!" one person commented on the video, as another added, "I love your style and positivity!!! I love your long hair but you definitely rocked it short too." A third follower chimed in with the reminder, "You are beautiful no matter where you started and where you are now, it’s what’s [in] your heart that matters!!" While most of Jamie's followers kept things positive, others pointed out that the model appears to have had some work done that affected her changing looks.

Jamie appeared to address their comments with a message Monday addressed to "all Linda's (sic)." She wrote alongside a sultry photo, "It’s 2021. We no longer need to spread hate & negativity. We no longer need to project our self-hatred on to others when we live in a world where we have more power to do what we want than we’ve ever had before." Jamie advised people who didn't like themselves to "fix it," before explaining that she couldn't care less about whatever surgery people have had done, the diet they are on or job they work at. "Just feel good about yourself so your a— will spread cheer to others instead of this negativity," she continued.

The tattoo model reasoned that "spreading hate" can't actually make people feel that much better unless their lives are "as boring as living in a dog crate in someone’s basement with the lights off & zero attention." She went on to call out people who are "THAT deprived" of attention, telling them to "quit hating on others & fix yourself & your situation because that’s not healthy sis."

Jamie added that she will never understand people's reactions to unhappiness, pointing out that if people are dedicated to finding joy, they should be "too busy & too inspired to be hateful." Advising her followers to work on spreading inspiration and achieving their personal goals, she ended with an ultimatum to the people who have chosen to follow her on social media: "All I know is this negativity bullshit has to go. My social media is my house. I’m kind enough to let you in, but you will be respectful," she wrote. "You’re not gonna come up in my house talking trash & not expect to get put in your place & get the boot."