‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Cecily Chapman Calls out Dad’s Rumored Girlfriend for ‘Ruining’ Him

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s stepdaughter Cecily Chapman called out Chapman’s rumored girlfriend Moon Angell again, calling Moon and her family con artists. Cecily, the daughter of Chapman’s late wife Beth Chapman, said Angell is “ruining” her stepfather. The new tweet appeared to be in response to Angell’s latest message, in which she said she never had “haters” until now.

“[Laughing out loud] only reason the b— is talking s— now is because she thinks the block button is gonna help her the only one ruining my dad is #MOON and her nasty children who are all con artist ask the people who got robbed by them many times,” Cecily tweeted Thursday.

A few minutes before that, Angell sent out another tweet, calling out the members of Chapman’s family who have been critical of her.

“We ALLLLLLLL have haters they say,” Angell wrote. “Funny thing is, I neverrrrrr did my whole life TILL NOW! U THINK U MATTER NOWWWW?!?! YOU’RE HATE’n FOR ‘LIES’ TOLD FROM A HYPOCRITICAL PERSON HURTING HER OWN FATHER. SHE’s EMBARRASSING HER ENTIRE FAMILY! Okaaaaay, PROMISE, NOT worried about YOU.”

Chapman’s children have been open about their dislike of Angell since rumors began circulating that she began dating their father. Lyssa Chapman, known as “Baby Lyssa” on Dog the Bounty Hunter, was the first to speak out, but Cecily recently joined in. On Jan. 6, Cecily appeared to call Angell a “narcissist.”

“I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but [to be honest] what kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friends house with their husband?!” Cecily tweeted. “And ACTS LIKE THEY DID NOTHING WRONG?”

Chapman has shared photos of Angell on his Instagram page, including one with himself giving a thumbs up. Lyssa responded to the photo by posting three vomiting emojis, so Chapman disabled all comments on the post.

After weeks of staying silent on the dating rumors, Chapman finally spoke out in a Radar Online interview.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years,” Chapman, 66, told the outlet. “She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Chapman would not confirm if they really are romantically involved.

“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart, and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and he gave me Moon,” he said.

Beth died in June at age 51, following a battle with throat and lung cancers. In August, Chapman insisted he would never marry again, but kept the door open for dating. Chapman married and divorced four times before marrying Beth in 2006.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” Chapman told PEOPLE in August. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Photo credit: Getty Images