‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Could Reportedly Face Major Lifestyle Changes Following Health Scare

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s recent hospitalization could have been a major wake-up call for the Dog the Bounty Hunter star as he recovers at home from his ordeal. While doctors initially feared Chapman had suffered a heart attack, further tests and an angiogram revealed that he was simply suffering chest pains related to high blood pressure. A source close to the WGN American personality told TMZ Wednesday that even with the less dire diagnosis, Dog will be faced with some serious changes to his lifestyle in order to improve his health.

Number one priority is getting the famed bounty hunter to cut back on smoking cigarettes, which can be a major cause of heart problems. While the insider told TMZ Dog is willing to decrease his smoking, there’s been “no talk” of quitting. Another area for improvement is Chapman’s diet, as he apparently eats “a ton of junk food” and is being asked to commit to a strict healthy diet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chapman’s family is hoping the scare over the weekend will help coerce the patriarch into making the major changes, as he has enough stress in his life after the passing of wife Beth Chapman in June due to complications with throat and lung cancer.

For now, the reality personality is resting and recovering, according to a statement from his team published by The Blast: “Dog is back at home and resting comfortably. He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images