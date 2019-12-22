‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Brings Back Video of Late Wife Beth Chapman’s Epic Karaoke Skills

As the Chapman family prepares to have their first Christmas without Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman has taken to Instagram to share a sweet memory of his late wife. In the clip, Beth shows off her karaoke skills and proves just how bright of a light she was.

Beth can be seen singing and dancing along to Bruno Mars’ “Perm” in the video as her family dances and cheers her on. In the comments section of the post, many fans expressed their joy over seeing Beth’s upbeat personality shine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Aww I loved her outgoing, loving, loud, kind personality,” one fan wrote. “thanks for sharing her with the world still.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Dec 21, 2019 at 9:38am PST

“Omgg i love it !! Miss her spirit and smilee !” another fan wrote. “heaven gained such a angel ! We need people like her in this world !”

“She’s the kind of woman that you thought would just live forever,” yet another fan wrote and continued to write a wonderful message about the late reality star. “She was such a strong personality and force to be reckoned with, it’s hard to believe she’s not here anymore. But I think you and your family have got one of the best Angels possible watching over all of you.”

Beth passed away in June after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. In advance of his first Christmas without his wife, Duane spoke with Entertainment Tonight recently about how he’s keeping Beth’s memory alive during the holiday season.

“Beth was old style, old-fashioned. So, you know, that means the tree and the presents. All the stockings hung up… so I’m trying to keep that exact tradition,” he said. “I’ve got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. We always left — when the kids were young — cookies for Santa, and I think I’ll do that this year also.”

“Every little ball that’s on the tree, every ornament, you know, there’s 20 years plus of ornaments on that tree, so as I hung [them], I remembered where and when we bought each one,” Duane added.

He continued to tell ET that his wife had a penchant for singing and that she loved to sing Christmas songs with her children.

“Beth knew every single [Christmas song], and she made us all listen to Christmas songs like two weeks before Christmas. As we decorated the tree, she’d put on Christmas songs. Every night before we went to bed she’d put them on,” Duane told the publication. “So I think the girls are taking it the hardest without being able to sing with mom.”

While Beth will forever be missed, she will clearly never be forgotten by those who were closest to her.