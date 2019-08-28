Dog the Bounty Hunter Breaks Down After Question About Late Wife Beth Chapman on ‘Jerry O’

Duane “Dog” Chapman let his love for late wife Beth Chapman show during an interview on Jerry O’Connell’s new talk show Jerry O, breaking down when asked how he was holding up after the Dog the Bounty Hunter matriarch’s passing in June after a difficult battle with cancer. Asked off the bat how he was doing after the loss of his partner, Chapman broke down after answering he was “feeling pretty good” in that moment together with everyone.

. @DogBountyHunter opens up about the passing of his wife Beth, his new show, and more. pic.twitter.com/p7J4QNYdNJ — Jerry O (@JerryOShow) August 28, 2019

He then thanked fans for all their love and support through Beth’s cancer and after her death, saying through tears, “The fans kept her alive. The fans kept writing her and kept her alive and are keeping me alive right now.”

Ahead of the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN America next week on Sept. 4, the famed bounty hunter noted, “It’s so sad to talk about her everywhere, because I don’t want to take advantage of that. But if I don’t, she’d be so mad.”

Going after the “meanest” and the “ugliest” fugitives while Beth was sick and the show was filming, Chapman explained that even if she wasn’t able to join in the fight physically, she was always keeping him going from the sidelines.

“She would go out there and yell ad watch like I was in a boxing ring,” he recalled. “I never lost a fight, because she was there doing that. So she fought all the way ’til the very end.”

The team now has an “angelic drone,” Chapman added, as he believes Beth is watching over her team from heaven and helping them track down the dangerous criminals.

“You oughta see the guys turning themselves in right now,” he said.

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: Jerry O/Fox