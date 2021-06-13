'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Beloved Dog Lola Has Died

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter's family is saying goodbye to Beth Chapman's dog, Lola. On Saturday, multiple family members, including Lyssa Chapman and Cecily Chapman, took to Instagram to share the sad news about Lola's passing. The news comes two years after Beth died after a battle with cancer.

On Instagram, Cecily wrote that the family said goodbye to their "sweet baby girl Lola." Cecily wrote that she was saddened to learn that Lola was "no longer here." She ended her message by writing that she knows that her late mom will be looking after Lola now, as she wrote, "Promise mommy @mrsdog4real will come and take you home with her, I love you forever." Lyssa posted several photos of the family's dog to her own Instagram account. She captioned those photos by writing, "Rest in love J-Lola." Lyssa added a few hashtags, as well, including "#MakerofKings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee)

Lola was previously Beth's dedicated companion. The pup was by Beth's side when she was being treated for cancer. Back in April 2019, it was reported that the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star was hospitalized after she had a build-up of fluid in her lungs. She subsequently underwent an emergency procedure. Following the medical emergency, Beth posted a photo on Twitter that indicated that she was leaning on her dog, Lola, for support during the difficult time. She captioned the photo with, "Mama and Lola so much love for this girl."

A few months later, Beth passed away amid her battle with throat cancer. She was 51. At the time, Beth was rushed to Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii for treatment and was placed in a medically induced coma. But, it was later reported that she died. Beth's husband, Duane 'Dog' Chapman, announced the heartbreaking news on social media. He wrote, "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side." Beth was first diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017. Her battle with cancer was largely chronicled on the couple's reality show and the spinoff, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.