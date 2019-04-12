‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Beth Chapman Posts New Photo While Recovering After Emergency Hospitalization

Dog’s Most Wanted star Beth Chapman was recently hospitalized amid her cancer battle, but the reality star is keeping her spirits up with the help of her furry friends.

On Friday, April 12, Chapman posted a photo of herself cuddling with her dog Lola, with Chapman giving the pup a kiss on the head as she gazed at the camera.

“Mama and Lola so much love for this girl,” she wrote.

Chapman’s emergency hospitalization happened over the weekend, with a statement on her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s Facebook page sharing that she had developed a buildup of fluid in her lungs and underwent an emergency procedure as a result.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the statement read. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Chapman was initially diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017, and while she was later declared cancer-free she revealed in September 2018 that her cancer had returned. Beth is currently battling stage four lung cancer, and Duane recently told DailyMailTV that he won’t give up on his wife.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell,” he said. “I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything. Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die.”

After making a name for themselves on A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, the couple will star in the upcoming WGN show Dog’s Most Wanted, and Duane told the publication that his wife wants to keep hunting down criminals until the end.

“If this were me, I would be a big sissy, but not Beth,” Duane said. “She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude. She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrsdog4real