The Bachelor's Hailey Merkt has died from cancer at age 31. The Season 21 alum, who competed for Nick Viall's heart on the 2017 season of the ABC dating show, had been documenting her cancer journey on social media since being diagnosed with leukemia but recently passed away due to her illness, according to a statement shared to her Instagram page.

"It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life," the statement read alongside several photos of Merkt. "Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets."

The statement concluded: "She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives. Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey."

Merkt had been declared "leukemia-free" in April, she shared at the time on her GoFundMe page. The fundraising page now includes an update from organizer Christopher Bennett explaining that after Merkt's bone marrow transplant had "taken," she was told she had "nine months to not even think about cancer," when the reality ended up being she had just six weeks before she got the "terrible news that leukemia cells were back and moving fast."

(Photo: Hailey Merkt and Nick Viall on 'The Bachelor' Season 21. - Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"Her first reaction was to say, 'I don't care about myself anymore, but I can't bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love,'" Bennett continued. The update continued, "I am in awe of her. She had such clarity and independence and grace. She decided she wanted to live every last minute she had to the fullest: being with the people she loved and doing the things she loved, and she loved doing so many simple things. A drink on a patio. Being in the sun. Her family and friends. Her dog, Snuggles. Swimming. An organized cupboard. A checklist of tasks all ticked off. Hanging out in a favourite park. Looking beautiful, with all the creativity that entails. Being beautiful. A beautiful soul."

Merkt's fundraiser page will remain open until Aug. 10 with donations being directed toward the "remaining costs that have overwhelmed Hailey's mother and family."

Merkt's fellow Bachelor alum shared their condolences in the comments of her Instagram. Danielle Maltby, who also appeared on Viall's season, wrote, "I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world.... What a force my girl, rest easy. so much love to all your people." Fellow Season 21 alum Raven Gates added, "Oh my gosh!!! I'm so so sad to hear this," writing, "I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey you'll never be forgotten."