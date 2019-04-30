‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s Stepgranddaughter Abbie Mae Revealed in Rare Instagram Photo

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman, Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s daughter, gushed over her daughter, Abbie Mae, a month before Abbie is set to graduate from high school.

In the rare Instagram post, the mom and daughter stand arm-in-arm, giving the peace sign to the camera.

“This girl is graduating in one month. I have no words for how proud I am. Look out world, my baby is coming to shake things up,” Chapman, 31, captioned the photo.

A few days later, Chapman shared more photos of Abbie Mae, this time dressed up in a red formal dress for her senior prom. “Senior prom!” Chapman captioned the series of photos, adding the hashtag #SoManyFeels.

View this post on Instagram Senior prom! #SoManyFeels A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Apr 27, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

Chapman had Abbie Mae, her first daughter, when she was 15 years old. Years later, after marrying Brahman “Bo” Galanti in 2009, the couple welcomed daughter Madalynn together but divorced in 2011. According to reports at the time of their divorce, Galanti was allegedly physically abusive toward Chapman.

“She’s in an abusive relationship and he’s got to go,” Dog’s fourth and current wife, Beth Chapman, told Radar Online at the time.

Chapman was born the ninth of Dog Chapman’s 12 children. She’s named after her mother, and Dog’s third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, and is known as “Baby Lyssa” to distinguish from her mother (“Big Lyssa”).

Although Chapman once worked with Dog at the family bail bonds company, Da Kind Bonds, she no longer works with her family.

In another rare photo with daughter Madalynn shared earlier this year, “Baby Lyssa” Chapman posed with her youngest daughter and revealed that she volunteered at her school.

Me and my little after I volunteered at her school today ! pic.twitter.com/1e2jIYfVrs — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) March 16, 2019

In December 2017, Chapman announced her engagement to girlfriend Leiana Evensen after a vacation to Seattle. The pair currently live in Hawaii, likely near Dog and Beth Chapman. Last year, when Beth discovered that her stage 2 throat cancer had returned and spread to her lungs, Baby Lyssa asked for fans to pray for Beth.

She took to Instagram to say that “friends and family matter most during hard times.” “Mahalo for all the well wishes,” she added later. “Please continue to pray for our family.”