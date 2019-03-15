‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Shows off ‘Girl Power’ After Cancer Diagnosis

Beth Chapman may be battling a second round of aggressive cancer, but don’t underestimate the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

Thursday, the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman shared a photo of herself looking every bit the bounty hunter, rocking all-black attire, a matching hat and sparkly long fingernails.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption, she wrote, “te·nac·i·ty,” adding alongside a number of synonyms and definitions for the noun, including, “doggedness,” “bulldog spirit” and “the quality or fact of continuing to exist; persistence.”

She finished the message with a telling hashtag of “Girl Power.”

The Chapmans are definitely not to be messed with, apprehending fugitive Jinel Sexton last week while filming their new WGN America series, Dog’s Most Wanted, expected to air in 2019.

Sexton, 39, had been charged with sexual battery on a minor child and was out of jail on a $200,000 bail when he fled the area in Louisiana, and after being apprehended by the Chapmans, is now being held without bond.

When announcing that he and his team would be returning to TV with more bounty hunting adventures, Dog wrote, “Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

At the time, WGN America President Gavin Harvey added, “America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade. In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters.”

The show announcement came just weeks after Dog confirmed that Beth had been diagnosed once more with aggressive cancer after undergoing a risky surgery to remove throat cancer in 2017.

After being rushed to the hospital in November 2018 with a blockage in her throat, doctors revealed that the cancer had returned, and was “incurable,” according to Dog.

While undergoing chemotherapy treatments, Dog told Us Weekly, “Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it. She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

Since then, Beth has been keeping her head up, at least on social media, sharing inspirational quotes and photos with friends and family.