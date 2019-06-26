‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Reportedly Not Expected to Recover Amid Coma

After being placed in a medically induced coma amid her ongoing battle with lung cancer, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is “not expected to recover,” according to family sources who spoke to TMZ.

The outlet reports that just two days after being rushed to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii following a “choking incident,” Chapman’s family, including her mother who lives in the mainland United States, are gathering at her bedside to say their goodbyes as they are “preparing for the worst.”

Sources also claimed that Chapman’s children and grandchildren are already at the hospital.

Chapman, who had first been diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and been declared cancer free before being re-diagnosed in November of 2018, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday following a “choking incident” at her family’s home in Hawaii.

According to sources, doctors ultimately made the decision to place her in a medically induced coma first responders “found it incredibly difficult” to treat her during the ambulance ride. When they arrived to the hospital, she was “in a lot of pain” and needed oxygen, though began pulling the lines doctors used to give her fluids and medication. She was first put under a “mild sedation” before being placed in a coma.

As fans continuing to send their support to the Chapman family, few updates have been offered, with sources claiming Monday that Chapman’s condition was “touch and go.” After arriving at her mother’s bedside that same day, Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, assured fans that she was “getting good care.”

However, despite doctors’ best efforts, it seems that her condition is not improving.

On Tuesday, Kaleo Padilla, who will appear on Dog’s Most Wanted when it premieres next year, tweeted that the reality star is “ready to pass.”

No members of the Chapman family have yet confirmed or denied the statement.

Although it had been reported in January that Chapman had begun chemotherapy treatment, she later stated while speaking at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida that she had chosen to discontinue treatment, as chemotherapy “is not my bag.”

Chapman’s initial battle with cancer was documented on the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, during which it was revealed that following a procedure she had been declared cancer free.

After her re-diagnosis in 2018, Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, vowed to be by his wife’s side every step of the way, telling reporters that “I love my honey so much.”