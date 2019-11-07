‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Sends Heartbreaking Tweet About Stepmom Beth: ‘Can You Come Home Now?’

Dog’s Most Wanted season finale Wednesday was a tough one for the Dog the Bounty Hunter family as they watched back the days following matriarch Beth Chapman’s death at 51 this June due to complications related to her cancer battle. Beth’s stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, shared some of those difficult emotions with her followers on Twitter soon after the episode’s conclusion, tagging her Twitter account and asking her to “come home now.”

Ok mom @MrsdogC can you come home now 😢 — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) November 7, 2019

Lyssa also addressed her followers in a tearful video, saying as she sniffled back tears, “I just got done finished watching the series finale with Beth’s funeral. It’s been a super hard night and I really appreciate all of you.”

She added, “I’ve been through a lot with the fans — I got married; I got divorced; I had a baby; I got arrested. This is definitely by far the hardest thing I’ve had to share with you all, so thank you for being here for us, and we love you all, and we love you mom.”

Lyssa’s dad, Duane “Dog” Chapman also had a tough time during Wednesday’s episode, during which he admitted he was experiencing suicidal thoughts after his longtime wife and partner passed away.

“I’ve only been alone as I showered and I had to run out of there without a towel, because I can’t be alone right now. That’s when I start thinking about things,” he said, getting visibly emotional. “And I start to take a nap, and I reached over to touch something and it was the freakin’ dog.”

“I don’t realize yet psychologically that she’s gone and I’ll never ever see her,” he continued. “I don’t realize that. I just hope I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate. She’s paved the way for me.”

He added, “I want to take a goddamn pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now, and passed away, suicidal, I’d go up to heaven and be like “Hi honey,” and would go, ‘You dumba— why did you do that?’ or would she go ‘Wow, you’re here.’”

