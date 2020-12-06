'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Bundles up in New Sweater Selfie

✖

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman, nicknamed "Baby Lyssa" on the show, might live in Hawaii, but she was bundled up for winter weather in one of her latest Instagram posts. She shared a new photo of herself wearing a sweater from her Baby by Lyssa Chapman collection. While Chapman is busy with her business, she is also working on another important project, helping to reunite victims of human trafficking with their families.

On Wednesday, Chapman showed off the Teddy Sweater, which she sells for $38 on her website, BabyLyssa.com. "So happy for chilly nights again. Snuggled up in my 'Teddy Sweater' with a cup of tea," she wrote in the comment. One person asked Chapman if it even gets cold enough in Hawaii for her to wear the sweater. "It was 71 this morning. I was freezing," she joked.

Other fans loved the look. "My wife has one in every color and absolutely loves them!! Love your clothes," one fan wrote. "I love this sweater," another simply wrote. "Love that hoodie though looks cozy," another added.

Chapman's sweater post comes a couple of weeks after she and Dog's Most Wanted co-star Rainy Robinson told The Sun they were focusing their extra energy on helping victims of human trafficking. The two decided to put their tracking skills to use in a different way. “We started chatting about missing people cases and we realized that there is a huge need right now," she told the site. "It is a huge calling for us especially when it comes to children that are getting involved in sex trafficking and sex crime."

The reality television star said they both "feel very passionately about this" and did not choose the cause. "This is choosing us," she explained. "People are coming at us at an alarming rate where we have to do something, I can't ignore these babies in my inbox anymore." Robinson also noted people were reaching out to them daily, and they could not ignore the messages any longer.

On Nov. 18, Chapman gave fans a look at the work she does and urged them to learn about Lost Never Forgotten, an organization dedicated to this cause. "I am hearing the stories from survivors, raw and unedited. The joy and freedom they so longed for is now a reality. This is the beginning of my journey, my calling," she wrote. "Finally I can find redemption in this world, doing good that no one can deny me. Using every skill I have to help #SaveOurChildren and try give answers to families."