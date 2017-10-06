Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Update on Wife’s Cancer Battle

Duane Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” is giving an update on his wife’s ongoing battle with throat cancer.

Last month, Beth Chapman revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer. During their podcast, “Dog & Beth: Looking for Trouble,” the A&E star explained that Beth is trying to be strong but has been in a lot of pain.

“I’m good and she’s trying to do good,” he said, according to Page Six. “On a 1 to 10 [scale] her pain is about a 9 so…she’s not good.”

The diagnosis was shocking for the couple as Beth exercised regularly doing both strength and cardio training before learning that she had cancer.

“The doctor said she was the most healthiest 49-year-old female he’d seen, so this stuff can attack the healthiest,” Dog, 64, said. “You don’t have to be sick to catch cancer. She was really healthy.”

Dog explained that Beth has been experiencing a lot of back pain, but she is determined not to let the disease win.

“This is not stopping her now. She’s bedridden but she’s up every once in a while,” he said. “You just gotta keep going.”

Back in September, Beth shared a note with her fans revealing her diagnosis.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,’” she wrote in a letter obtained by Radar Online.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” she wrote. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

“I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come,” Chapman concluded. “I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time.”