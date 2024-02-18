Discovery Reality TV Star Taytian 'Nugget' Diaz Has Died

The stars of Discovery+'s Pig Royalty are mourning the loss of Taytian "The Nugget" Diaz, one of the young stars featured on the reality series. The 11-year-old was cousin to Michelle Balero's daughters, McKayla, McKenzie, and McCall, all three champions with hopes that Diaz would be the next.

"Throughout the season, we'll see each family practice with their prized pigs day and night in order to win the coveted 'buckles,' either for showmanship or breed champion, along with scholarships and hefty cash prizes. Audiences are introduced to a whole new universe of fierce pig show coaches and 'pig parents,' who live and breathe pig shows and watch over the next generation of competitors," a press release from Discovery+ read at the time of the show's premiere.

The Rihn family announced Diaz's passing on social media, penning a touching tribute to the late reality star.

"As most of you know, Nugget was always a very loving, kind, and considerate person. His laugh, humor, and happiness was contagious. It was hard not to have a great time with him around," the post reads. "His mother wants him to be remembered by his bright shining personality and kind heart. Although his time on earth was short his impact was powerful."

A service for Diaz will be held on Friday, Feb 23 in Helotes, Texas. No cause of death has been reported yet.