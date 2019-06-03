Did ‘Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie Standifer Shade Ryan Edwards While on Vacation?

While Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards are enjoying a romantic trip together, Standifer took a lighthearted jab at her husband for his fumbling photography skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mackedwards95) on Jun 1, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT

In an Instagram post featuring several off-centered selfies of the married couple, Standifer wrote, “In case anyone is wondering how this trip is going,” and added a laughing crying emoji. “[It’s] safe to say Ryan is NOT an insta photog husband.”

The photos, shared Saturday evening, are one of the first that Teen Mom fans have seen of Edwards since his release from jail in April.

“[Oh my God] he looks so good and you both look so happy,” one fan wrote. “It’s super weird that I’m commenting on this since I don’t personally know you [laughing my a— off] but you guys look so happy and healthy I can’t help it [laughing out loud].”

Another wrote, “Ryan looks happy [and] healthy. Hope so for both!”

It was unclear if the couple’s child, Jagger, was with them. It was also unclear if Edwards’ son Bentley (shared with ex Maci Bookout) or Standifer’s son Hudson (from a previous relationship) were joining them on the summer getaway.

In April, Edwards was released from the Hamilton County Jail in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after serving a three-month sentence for theft and heroin possession, which stemmed from an outstanding warrant. He has kept relatively quiet since his release and posed only for one other photo, which was an Easter snap alongside Standifer and their blended family.

While things appear to be good with Standifer, Bookout said recently that she hasn’t seen Edwards since his release and that she has no plans to, considering her two-year restraining order against him.

“I haven’t seen him or anything. [He] hasn’t had the chance to impact [me] or have an impact yet,” Bookout recently told Us Weekly. As for a relationship with Standifer, she added, “We don’t really have a relationship. It’s not negative. It’s not a bad relationship, there’s just really not one.”

While Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney and their two children are all protected under the restraining order, Bookout and Edwards’ son, Bentley, is still allowed to spend time with his father, and she said she tries to be open with him about the situation.

“Even if people don’t talk about us, like, we’re on TV at home, kids always tell the truth,” she said. “People are talking about it at home. So I definitely don’t want him going to school and some kid saying, ‘Oh so-and-so told me’ or ‘my mom showed me’ or ‘I saw this.’”

She added, “I think just from the standpoint of him being able to process, comprehend and understand, and get through it in a healthy manner, I think he needs to know what’s going on. So that I can also, as his parent, reinforce that he does have love around him and support around him. And that’s life; things happen but it’s going to be OK.”