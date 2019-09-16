Did Dog the Bounty Hunter Have a Heart Attack?

Did Duane “Dog” Chapman have a heart attack? The Dog the Bounty Hunter star remains hospitalized after reportedly feeling a pain in his chest, although it has not been confirmed if he had a heart attack. TMZ reports that doctors are performing tests to know the precise nature of the problem and to see if he needs to undergo surgery.

The 65-year-old was reportedly brought to the hospital from his home in Colorado over the weekend. The incident occurred nearly three months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, who lost a prolonged battle with lung cancer in late June at the age of 51.

While grieving Beth’s death, Chapman has been under stress. This includes dealing with his family shop in Colorado getting robbed only a few weeks after Beth’s death, with the thieves taking several of Beth’s personal items.

He’s also been heavily promoting his new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which premiered on WGN America earlier this month to high ratings. Last week, he shared a photo of Beth right before the second episode aired. In the picture, Beth sits in a Chevrolet truck in an all-black outfit, likely on the job as she continued to work with Chapman and his bounty-hunting team toward the end of her life.

“Retweet this for Beth please,” Chapman tweeted alongside the photo.

During the episode, Beth explained her decision to continue working despite the negative prognosis. “There’s a lot to think about, but I don’t want to be that person that’s laying in that bed. I don’t want to be that person,” she said. “If I’m going to die I’m going to die in my boots.”

Dog’s Most Wanted was originally set to premiere in 2020, though the network opted to accelerate the series premiere to September to honor her legacy.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement at the time. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.