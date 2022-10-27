'Destination Fear' Announces New Season Premiere for 'Darkest Road Trip Yet'

The Destination Fear team is back, and they're taking on their "darkest road trip yet" in a brand new season premiering Friday, Nov. 25 on Travel Channel and discovery+. Paranormal explorers Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder are leveling up their fear experiment as they embrace even more darkness than ever before to push the boundaries of fear and spend the night inside America's most sinister and haunted locations in eight hour-long new episodes.

After their terrifying experiences in Europe last season, Dakota has been inspired to take things to an even "darker level," bringing the team to their limits with one of the most disturbing experiments yet – removing their flashlights and forcing them to spend the night in true darkness. It's just the first of many "twisted and unnerving new experiments" that will test the team's theories and resolve. From the infamous Winchester Mystery House to the "swear they'd never return" Ashmore Estate and beyond, the Destination Fear team is in for one long trip.

The season kicks off with a one-two punch as they explore the massive Cresson Sanatorium in rural Cresson, Pennsylvania, the largest location they've ever explored. The 20-building property was once a sanatorium, mental hospital and prison, and the team will have to split up to each explore their own building – without flashlights. And when they encounter an entity that's known to mimic the sounds of people exploring the building, the explorers will be left "shaken beyond belief." Also coming up this season:

"Cresson Sanatorium and Prison, Part Two" – premiering Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Dakota Laden's diabolical dive into darkness continues when he blindsides the team with a double dose of terror at an abandoned Pennsylvania sanatorium. Can they handle a night in the cell block where one of America's most horrific serial killers was housed?

"Defiance Jr. High School" – premiering Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

The team learns the true meaning of "school spirit" at a vacant junior high school in Ohio. From jangling keys luring them to a killer custodian's lair to a mind-boggling encounter in the gym, Dakota Laden and crew are the victims of a non-stop haunted hazing.

"Old Historic Harriman Hospital" – premiering Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Tanner Wiseman may have found the G.O.A.T. of all haunted locations when he picks out a deserted Tennessee hospital for the next stop. Rumors of bizarre hauntings swirl around this eerie, unexplored facility, but nobody can explain why. Can the team unlock its disturbing secrets?

"Winchester Mystery House" – premiering Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Chelsea Laden pulls the team out of the darkness and into the California sunshine ...

but only for a minute as she plunges them into the haunted madness of a legendary mansion. The crew takes a shot in the dark to see what energy is at play behind its walls.

"Ashmore Estates" – premiering Friday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. ET

Alex Schroeder has a big surprise in store for Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden and Tanner Wiseman when he takes them back to a decrepit Illinois poorhouse so scary that they swore never to return. But will tragic new information about this location force the team to re-evaluate the haunting?

"Mid-Orange Correctional Facility" – premiering Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

The team falls deeper into the darkness at a deteriorating juvenile detention center near a quiet New York village. Dakota Laden is eager to establish a close bond with the youthful spirits, but quickly discovers to be careful what you wish for in this nightmarish facility.

"Norwich State Hospital" – premiering Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET

Dakota Laden saves the darkest, bleakest location for the last stop of one twisted road trip. This infamous psychiatric hospital in rural Connecticut is so diseased with dark history and demonic energy that it may be the final nail in the coffin for the "Destination Fear" team. An all-new season of Destination Fear premieres Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.