Derek Hough Teases ‘Epic’ New Season of ‘World of Dance’

World of Dance never fails to take things up a notch every year, and Season 3 is no different, judge Derek Hough told PopCulture recently.

The third season of the NBC dance competition show, which premieres Feb. 26, will feature the return of a star-studded judging panel featuring Hough, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez, as well as dancers who have taken things to another level.

“I cannot wait,” Hough told PopCulture of what the show is bringing to the table in 2019. “Season 3 is going to be just jam-packed. We have the most amazing acts from all over the world. It’s insane, it truly is.”

Even with his many years as a pro dancer and on Dancing With the Stars, Hough was astonished at the level of talent. “I’ve seen so much dancing over so many years, and I still, my jaw just hits the desk every single time. …These guys are just insane athletes. It’s very, very exciting. Season 3, World of Dance is going to be epic.”

There will even be some aerial acrobatics this year, he teased, explaining, “Legitimately, they’re launching themselves into the air in death-defying moves. Honestly, I’m like, wait, did he just fly 30 ft. in the air? What’s happening? It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait.”

And while Season 2 host Jenna Dewan won’t be back in her original capacity this season, Hough said he’s excited to work with her as a mentor on the show.

“She loves it, is passionate,” he said of Dewan’s dance background. “So she came and she worked with one of the groups. I love Jenna so much. She’s the best.”

In the time before World of Dance returns, the 33-year-old is taking on charitable undertakings such as U.S. Cellular’s ongoing Future of Good program, which through Jan. 8 is accepting nominations from people across the country of young people between six and 15 making an impact in their community. The winners will be awarded $10,000 in February that will be designated towards their particular cause.

“For me to be a part of that, to help bring awareness to this, to champion these young kids is an absolute pleasure,” Hough said. “I’m always trying to look for ways to give back to the community, whether it be like doing these pop-up move experiences where I’m taking people hiking or we’re doing yoga together or we’re doing the dance class, just to get the community moving and active and meeting one another.”

World of Dance Season 3 premieres Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC