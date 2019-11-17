Derek Hough’s Friends and Fans Send Support After ‘DWTS’ Alum’s Emergency Surgery

Dancing With the Stars alum and World of Dance judge Derek Hough is receiving an outpouring of support following emergency surgery. The 34-year-old announced the news of his appendectomy on Instagram on Saturday with a video of him doing a “sexy” dance from the hospital. He wrote that he woke up at 3 a.m. with severe pain in his abdomen and was later diagnosed with appendicitis.

Former professional hockey player Brooks Laich, who is married to Hough’s sister, was quick to poke some fun at this brother-in-law. “‘Quad-zilla’ they call him,” Laich joked. To which Hough replied, “don’t be jealous of those rockets.”

Musician Gavin DeGraw wrote, “Get well soon bro. And pick me up one of those badass gowns.”

Fellow Dancing With the Stars alum Emma Slater said, “Ooooo dude hope you’re OK, take care of yourself.”

Director Phillip Chbeeb wrote, “Dang that is crazy! Hope you are recovering from that wildly sexual performance…and the surgery.

Fans got in on the well wishes, too.

“Hope you feel better soon but based on your a ‘little’ medicated post surgery dance looks like you are well on your way to a full recovery,” one said.

“Praying for a pain free as possible recovery! She’s right though it’s hot!” another commented.

“Awe poor thing. Feel better quickly & happy healing thoughts being sent your way. Thank god you were back from South Korea!” a third replied.

“Good thing it was taken care of right away. Get well,” another wrote.

Just one day before he had to undergo the surgery, Hough posted autumn foliage photos from his trip to Korea.

“The cold crisp air, the vibrant collage of colors, engulfing me with a sense of change and transformation. There is beauty in death and a necessity in creating new life. Also, they Purdy,” he wrote.