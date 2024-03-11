Denise Richards Is Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation

Denise Richards' new look has been getting a lot of attention. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shocked many with her hair transformation during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She appeared unrecognizable to many with her '90s-inspired perm that resembled a Jersey girl. She wore her new curls styled half up, half down hairstyle with curly side swept bangs. To accompany her new hair, she shined in a shimmery emerald green dress with an asymmetrical neckline that hugged her curves. She topped it off with gold lace-up heels and a diamond necklace…and a fur coat. Richards appeared on the show with The Real Housewives of New York staple, Sonja Morgan.

Denise Richards and Sonja Morgan reenact the infamous #RHOBH upside down jacket scene! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/LZ5vQZVmY6 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) March 7, 2024

She received tons of reactions on social media and reactions were split. "Queen @DENISE_RICHARDS wearing the upside jacket on," one X user wrote. "It's called fashion! Look it up," another X user wrote.

Some didn't like the look at all, or were perplexed. "Denise Richards looks "off" I'm not sure if it's the hair or her makeup or what. On the other hand Sonja Morgan looked great, and was very entertaining," one X user commented.

Richards has been open about her beauty journey. She recently spoke about her breast augmentation surgery and why she didn't want her daughter Sami Sheen, 19, to have breast implants. "I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites," Denise told Bustle in October 2023. "I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done." She revealed that she's in the process of having her implants removed.

"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," Richards added. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"