Denise Richards Officially Returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Denise Richards is set to make a grand return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although, it won't be in the same full-time capacity in which she previously appeared on the show. According to Variety, Richards will appear on the show as a guest in a few episodes.

Richards spoke to Variety about returning to the Bravo series while appearing in Cannes to promote her latest project, Paper Empire. She told the outlet that she has "filmed some episodes" and added, "And it's been fun. And you know, I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them." Apparently, her return to RHOBH for the upcoming Season 13 wasn't even planned, she simply happened to be at an event thrown by one of the current Housewives, Garcelle Beauvais.

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," Richards said. "I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life." Production soon asked Richards to come back to film some more content with the other Housewives, which she agreed to. Unlike her previous time on the show, it seems like she's having a blast this time around. Richards said, "The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it's been actually fun."

Richards previously appeared as a full-time Housewife on Seasons 9 and 10. She left the show in advance of Season 11 amid drama with the other Housewives, including her former friend, Lisa Rinna. Richards even addressed the drama that she experienced on her previous run on RHOBH, telling Variety that she felt as though some of her co-stars were "toxic" and "played so dirty." Now that she is returning to the show, she's focusing on bringing back a positive vibe to the show. The Bold and the Beautiful star also noted how she just wants to have some fun this time around.

"I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera," Richards said. "And I think you know what? Don't self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it."