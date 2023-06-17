Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Clarifies After Describing Herself as a 'Sex Worker'

Sami Sheen has taken the time to clarify some things about her career. A TikTok video featuring the 19-year-old, the oldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, recently garnered attention with her description of herself as a "sex worker." In the video, Sami said, "I already shaved my entire body and put some lotion on. I'm starting laser hair removal soon, so that's going to be a huge game-changer." The clip left some curious about Sami's occupation, so she explained that she is strictly an OnlyFans model. "I am not a p-star," she said in a June 10 TikTok. "I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgement toward the people who do do that."

According to Sami, she is currently "not comfortable" working outside OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform host of NSFW content. She refers to herself as a sex worker because she "was because my main source of income is from my OF." "And if people did their f— research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of [sex] work," she continued. "I've been doing OF for almost a full year now and I love my job." In June, three months after her 18th birthday, Sami joined OnlyFans. Her father, Charlie, told E! News that he did not "condone" his daughter's decision, "but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Sami Sheen explains what her job is pic.twitter.com/SdQymirp0p — E! News (@enews) June 16, 2023

In a follow-up statement, the Two and a Half Men star explained that Denise "illuminated a variety of salient points that, in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," and he has since come to accept Sami's decision."Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," Charlie added. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly." Besides the support from her family, Sami also found a new workmate when Denise also joined OnlyFans a few weeks after she launched her account.

In July, the 52-year-old told E! News' Daily Pop that she "educated" herself about OnlyFans and changed her preconceptions. "Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too." Denise decided to join the platform after she felt that the criticism over her daughter's career choice was unfair. "I've done things in my career—you know, I've done Playboy, and I was in Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that. And sometimes people say negative things...and a lot of times they don't," she said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in September. "But I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that on Instagram."