‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Mandy Hansen Shares She Lost a Baby in Heartbreaking Tribute

Deadliest Catch star Mandy Hansen Pederson has revealed that she and husband Clark Pederson lost their first child.

Hansen, the 23-year-old daughter of Northwestern Captain Sig Hansen, revealed the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Feb. 11, sharing a photo of a onesie and booties that she had purchased for her baby.

“Though I lost you my previous season onboard, I still think about you everyday,” she captioned the photo. “Words cannot describe the hurt and the love I still feel for you. May we meet one day little one. Momma’s got you in her heart forever and ever.”

Her post was met with a wave of support from her followers, who penned sweet messages sharing their condolences.

“awwww so sorry to hear!!” one person wrote. “I can’t imagine how hard it must have been while working though and away from home with all the men. Don’t give up Mamma, after loosing 2 and almost giving up trying, I have my rainbow baby. I’ll be praying for you and that God blesses you with a rainbow baby too.”

“I think of your sweet angel baby often. I love you so much and pray for you and Clark to start your family. You’ll be wonderful parents,” another person commented.

“Your loss maybe great, but you’ll always have the joy of what you had,” another fan added. “My thoughts and prayers for you and your husband.”

Hansen married Pederson on June 10, 2017, in front of the Northwestern. The couple was surrounded by family, friends, and cameras, which allowed fans of Deadliest Catch to glimpse some highlights from the big day, which included many wearing traditional Norwegian attire.

“#HansenOut #Mrs.Pederson has arrived,” Hansen captioned a photo from her wedding day. “The boat and the legacy will always have a hold on my heart but what an amazing way to step away from one life to create another..”

Fans will be able to catch more of Hansen and Pederson, along with the rest of the Northwestern crew, when Season 15 of Deadliest Catch premieres next month. A trailer for the season teased Hansen preparing to take over the reigns as relief skipper.

Deadliest Catch Season 15 premieres on Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET only on Discovery. For extra content and exclusive interviews, check out the Discovery Go app and discovery.com.