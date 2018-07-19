‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Edgar Hansen Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old

Deadliest Catch cast member Edgar Hansen has admitted to sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl, People reports.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, admitting to abusing the girl last fall by touching her genitals and making her touch his.

The girl reported the abuse to her therapist in October, and prosecutors stated in a probable cause affidavit that the victim said Hansen “kissed her on the lips, touched her vagina and had her touch his penis.” The assault occurred on September 30 in Snohomish County, Washington, according to court records. The girl told her therapist the assault had taken place inside a local home and later spoke to a police interview specialist.

Hansen will not face jail time after reaching a plea deal. Instead, he received a 364-day suspended jail sentence along with two years’ probation and fees and fines totaling $1,653. An additional $4,800 fine was suspended.

The reality personality must also undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation and treatment and provide a DNA sample to authorities.

“I committed this assault for the purpose of my own sexual gratification,” Hansen said in a handwritten statement, according to The Seattle Times. “I am very sorry for that conduct and I have commenced treatment to ensure that nothing like this assault ever happens again.”

Hansen’s wife spoke with investigators and said she “confronted him” after learning of the allegations. The affidavit shows that Hansen “initially denied” it but “eventually admitted that he kissed [the victim] and touched her inappropriately.”

Hansen is the younger brother of Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen. The show chronicles the adventures of the fishing crews who harvest crabs from the Bering Sea. Sid has starred on the Discovery Channel show since 2006, and Edgar appears on the show less frequently. He works as a deck boss on his family’s boat.

Less than two weeks ago, Sig received a one-year deferred sentence and probation for assaulting an Uber driver last year. He has also been sued by his estranged daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, who is accusing Sig of sexually abusing her when she was a toddler.

Sig has denied the claims and is awaiting a decision by the state Court of Appeals over a King County judge’s ruling as to whether or not the case can go to trial.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel