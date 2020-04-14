‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans Sound off After Alum Jerod Sechrist’s Latest Arrest

Deadliest Catch fans are sounding off online, after it was reported that series alum Jerod Sechrist was recently arrested again. According to TMZ, Sechrist was taken into custody by police in Tampa, Florida on charges of theft. The outlet noted that this was his third arrest in six months.

Sechrist was arrested while at a residence in the city, as authorities were serving two outstanding felony warrants for grand theft. He was out of jail on probation, and is now being held without bail due to the violation. Sechrist appeared as a deckhand in a few episodes of Deadliest Catch in 2016. but has not been on the show since. He reportedly told police that his turn to crime has been a result of his heroin addiction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After hearing the news, fans of the show have been taking to social media to comment on Sechrist’s most recent arrest. Some have pointed out that it is clear he needs some kind of intervention regarding his drug use, which may help keep him out of trouble with the law. Scroll down to see more reactions from viewers.

​

Does he know the US Navy has an opening for captain of a nuclear aircraft carrier?



Deadliest Catch’ Alum Jerod Sechrist Arrested for Third Time in Six Months #SmartNews https://t.co/ORuRPJuOPO — T (@tcsorr) April 11, 2020

“Would hardly call him a deadliest catch “star” I’ve watched every episode of the show since it began and dont even remember this guy..smh..Hope he gets help with his addiction though.”

However, when he was arrested during the week, he said he was hooked on heroin and was only stealing to get money for drugs. https://t.co/139e4n74cV — The Guardian Nigeria (@GuardianNigeria) April 11, 2020

​

“I turned to crime to fuel my heroin addiction,” said druggy’ Jerod Sechrist. You can’t arrest me cause I’m sick…so ‘go fish’!Sechrist, arrested for the third time in 6-months is actually a ‘Deadliest Catch’ alumni…how apropos, right! https://t.co/86r7bKE038 — ⚠️#ConspiracyTheories⚠️ (@Dems_USAs_Virus) April 12, 2020

“Been watching the show since the start never heard of this ‘Star.’”

Get some help Jerod ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Jerod Sechrist Arrested for Theft https://t.co/leCXn2uwEo via @TMZ — Tweetmoe M Waters (@Mwate) April 11, 2020

​

I guess this catch caught him a theft charge — nick mcgreger (@NMrgreger) April 11, 2020

He’s use to stealing from the earth so way not people — Badredeye3🍁 (@badredeye3) April 11, 2020

​

How can you be a “star” when he was only in 3 episodes lmfao — ryan hayden (@thorvette88) April 11, 2020

Get the boy some help for his addiction for goodness sake. — Ronald Wilson (@Purpmongoose) April 12, 2020

​

This *uckin guy 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) April 12, 2020

Guess he got caught. — Daddy! Daddy, watch me twirl! (@Derrick_Rashid) April 12, 2020

​

Guys. If he only appeared on 3 episodes back in 2016 and no-one knows who the hell he is, he isn’t a #star. — TⓔⓡⓔⓢⓐZ (@Zhockeymom) April 12, 2020

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaand the looting begins.. — AlwaysAndNever🖤 (@CjMussy) April 12, 2020

​

“Star” might be a wee bit of an exaggeration here… — Hana Shusterman (@hanabanane6) April 12, 2020