‘Deadliest Catch’ Exclusive Preview: Captain Keith Colburn Plots Retaliation Against Jake Anderson and Sean Dwyer

Deadliest Catch Captain Keith Colburn isn’t going down without a fight.

In an exclusive preview of Tuesday’s Season 15 premiere of the Discovery docuseries, the F/V Wizard captain is plotting a “salty retaliation” against Saga Captain Jake Anderson and Brenna A Captain Sean Dwyer after the two younger captains banded together against him.

“These guys think they’re going to play some childish prank on me,” Colburn tells the camera. “You know what? They got another thing coming.”

Pulling in a pot set by the Saga crew and another by the Brenna A, the deckhands on Wizard get to work intertwining the gear from the two crab boats, even welding them together in spots, before setting them back out to sea.

“You know what they say, payback is a b—,” one Wizard deckhand says gleefully, as he sets to causing trouble for the other two captains.

Colburn can’t believe that the two younger captains would come for him after all he had been through on the Bering Sea, but seems tickled to be able to reassert who runs the fleet.

“These guys think they could f—ing play games on a f—ing old pro,” he laughs. “F— these guys.”

Things are definitely getting tense within the fleet after intel from the Southern Wind’s summer survey suggests all the crab are piled together in an 800-square-mile radius, forcing those who dare into close quarters with one another as they try to grab up their quotas quickly.

Aside from his feuding with Anderson and Dwyer, Colburn has plenty to deal with on his own boat as he tries to work alongside brother Monte following their dramatic falling out last season.

“I’d say I cringed a little bit when I fired my brother at the end of the season,” he told PopCulture.com ahead of the season. “I took a major hit on the internet and social media because apparently I’m evil. Yeah, we’re hanging in there, but to be honest, he and I have not reconciled yet.”

He continued, “This season coming up, I could really use him. But right now, I don’t know if that’s gonna happen.”

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said of their prospects of working things out. “Problem is we’re both stubborn, and neither of us have ever been wrong, so I mean, how do you reconcile when nobody’s ever wrong?”

Deadliest Catch Season 15 premieres Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery and streaming live on Discovery GO.

Photo credit: Discovery