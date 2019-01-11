‘Deadliest Catch’: Discovery Channel Releases Statement After Mary B II Capsizes

Discovery Channel has issued a statement regarding Deadliest Catch and the tragic Mary B II capsizing.

In a statement sent to PopCulture.com Friday, a rep for Discovery stated that “the unfortunate crab boat tragedy in Oregon” was in fact, not connected to the reality TV series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The captain and crew of the Mary B II were never featured on Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove. Initial reports stated the vessel (captain and crew) were featured on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, but this is not correct,” the statement added.

While most news outlets did initially report that the ship was featured on the series, some also noted that descriptions of the series and its episodes did not name the boat as being involved with the filming.

The Mary B II went down on Tuesday, Jan. 8 in Newport, Oregon’s Yaquina Bay Bar at around 10 p.m.

“Air Facility Newport and Station Yaquina Bay boat crews responding to 3 fishermen in the water after commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar,” A report from the Coast Guard on the incident stated. “Crews battling 12 to 14-foot seas.”

#USCG Air Facility Newport and Station Yaquina Bay boat crews responding to 3 fishermen in the water after commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar. Crews battling 12 to 14-foot seas. pic.twitter.com/vmyB2K6J8b — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 9, 2019

The identities of the Mary B II crew members who were killed in the boating accident have been revealed as 48-year-old James Lacey, 50-year-old Stephen Biernacki, and 50-year-old Joshua Porter.

While the boat was not featured on Deadliest Catch, one of the series’ captains — Keith Colburn — sent out a message of sympathy for the victims, writing in a tweet, “My sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the Mary B II.”

My sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the Mary B II. //t.co/HFwvHL3YJ1 — Capt Keith Colburn (@crabwizard) January 10, 2019

A past episode of Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove revealed just how deadly the Newport bar can be, with a promo from the show stating, “Located within a mile from shore, this treacherous stretch of water is closely monitored by the Coast Guard.”

“The river bar is a passageway between two man-made jetties connecting Newport Harbor to the Pacific Ocean,” the promo adds. “Under the surface, water from the harbor flows out, colliding with currents coming in, creating monster waves that can exceed 30 feet. It’s impossible to tell when or where these waves will strike. If a boat is in their path, destruction is almost certain and survival is rare.”