Deadly Crab Boat Capsize Has ‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans Concerned for Their Favorite Crews

The tragic Deadliest Catch crab boat capsize has fans of the reality show concerned for their favorite crews.

Soon after reports of the terrible shipwreck emerged, fans took to social media to express their sympathy over the deaths of the three crew members aboard the boat.

“So sad, prayers for their families,” one fan wrote on Facebook, with a commentor echoing the sentiment by adding praying hands emojis.

#USCG Air Facility Newport and Station Yaquina Bay boat crews responding to 3 fishermen in the water after commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar. Crews battling 12 to 14-foot seas. pic.twitter.com/vmyB2K6J8b — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 9, 2019

Over on Twitter, a fan of the show lamented that they were “just watching” an episode of the Discovery series when they heard the news.

“I’m so sad to hear this. I love this show. RIP,” another fan tweeted, while someone else commented, “Oh no, this is awful.”

RIP to the fishermen of the Mary B II, featured on the 2016 Deadliest Catch season set in Oregon. The boat capsized in 15 foot seas this morning and all 3 crew aboard were killed. #deadliestcatch //t.co/5GCLdG6NCv — Queen of Trappist-E (@trappist_e) January 9, 2019

According to CBS News, the Mary B. II overturned in the Yaquina Bay Bar in Newport, Oregon around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

The outlet reported that boat capsized after facing 12 to 14 foot waves, with the United States Coast Guard initially making unsuccessful attempts to rescue the crew.

While the USCG was able to pull one crew member out of the water alive, he sadly died hours later.

“We did everything we could. Unfortunately, it was just a tragic outcome and our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of the crew,” U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Levi Reed said while speaking to CBS affiliate KPIC-TV.

The outlet also noted that while there have been many reports about the capsized boat being featured on Deadliest Catch, there has also not been official confirmation.

Sadly, this is not the first tragedy to befall the reality TV series over the last year, as in May 2018 Deadliest Catch Captain Blake Painter passed away at the age of 38.

According to PEOPLE, a police report that was released following Painter’s death reveled that that drug paraphernalia was found around his body at the time of investigation.

“Located on the couch were two pill bottles. One pill bottle was labeled Tramadol and contained the same,” the report read. “The other bottle was found to have an assortment of pills inside.”

“On the table, I located a straw or pipe, tinfoil with brown residue and a small Altoids container,” the report went on to read. “Inside the Altoids container was a black substance wrapped in a tan colored plastic and white crystal substance in a small baggy.”

At this time, Discovery does not appear to have commented on the crab boat accident.