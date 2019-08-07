David Eason Unveils New Business, and ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Are Seriously Disturbed

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason is starting up a new business doing custom metal and woodworking, but Teen Mom 2 fans are seriously concerned after seeing what he’s been up to following his admitted killing of the family’s French bulldog, Nugget. After the former MTV personality promoted her husband’s new business, Black River Forge, on Instagram Wednesday, fans perusing the page noticed that the only product he was promoting was a handcrafted knife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@blackriverforge) on Aug 3, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

“I think my first knife came out pretty well considering the fact I used absolutely no power tools,” he captioned the photo. “I didn’t make a full video on forging the knife but I will make a video for the next one. I’m thinking about making a handle for this knife and I will post a video If I decide to do that. This knife is extremely sharp but is not considered to be a novelty due to it’s high carbon content (HC). I have some finishing touches to do and will make a sheath for it also.”

After Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s pet dog in May after it allegedly nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face, followers were concerned he was now making his own weapons, sounding off in the comments.

“This is the worst effin idea ever,” one person commented. “You should be NOWHERE near weapons. And they look like s—anyway. Money tight now that you both have 0 income? Get a real job.”

Another chimed in, “I love how he thinks everyone just forgot he murdered a 10 pound dog.”

Yet another added of the family’s two new dogs they adopted to replace Nugget, “Are you going to use this to kill the new dogs?”

The death of Nugget sparked a police and Child Protective Services investigation that temporarily cost the couple custody of their children, which was only just restored in July. Police have since declined to press charges against Eason, claiming that the dog’s death was “fabricated” for publicity, which Evans has called “not true.”

While the couple has regained custody of their children, Evans did lose her spot on Teen Mom 2, with MTV announcing soon after the dog’s death that they would no longer be filming with her.

