David Eason Travels to Nashville for Legal Showdown With Ex Jenelle Evans Amid Split

David Eason has reportedly traveled to Nashville for a legal showdown with his ex, Jenelle Evans, amid the former couple’s recent split. Evans moved the city after announcing that she’d left Eason, and now a source says that he followed her and is planning to face off with is ex.

“He’s in Nashville to fight her in court,” the source told Radar. “She left him without their daughter and with no money.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source then confirmed, “[Evans] has moved there. She is in an apartment there with the children.” The children in question, are Evans’ 2-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, and her 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith. It’s also reported that Evans took her son Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis.

In her statement, Evans wrote, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life.”

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Oct 19, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT

David has since responded to the impending divorce by saying that he is “not heartbroken,” and adding, “I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

He later shared that part of what was helping him get through was doing metal and woodwork, writing in an Instagram, “It heals my soul to create things. I just can’t wait to make the next one, make it better and get that much more gratification.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images