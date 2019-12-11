David Eason Offers ‘Condolences’ to ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Following Her Mother’s Death

Amid his split from Jenelle Evans, Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason is sending his best wishes to Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee, whose mother, Angie Douthit, died this week following a lengthy battle with cancer. In an Instagram post and on his Instagram Story, Eason shared a photo of McKee and Douthit smiling, captioning it, “My condolences, Rest In Peace.”

Eason was among the several Teen Mom franchise cast members to share the post, which had a link to an article about Douthit’s death — although Eason’s estranged wife, Evans, did not. Eason appeared to disable comments on the post, which came just hours after Douthit’s family announced on social media that she had passed away.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” the caption began after a selection from 1 Corinthians 11:1. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” the post continued. “She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts.”

The post noted that Douthit will be remembered for her strong faith, dedication and her love for her family and friends and asked those reading the message to “choose … to be like Angie and use your social media engagements … to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind.”

Ending with a call-out to her followers, the post read, “But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind.”

Eason’s post dedicated to Douthit comes amid his split from estranged wife Evans, who announced at the end of October that she and her kids have moved away from Eason and that she filed paperwork to end the marriage. Since then, she was granted a temporary restraining order from Eason that prohibits him from contacting her or their 2-year-old daughter Ensley, as well as Evans’ other children, sons Kaiser and Jace.