David Eason Fuels Breakup Rumors From ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans With ‘Single’ Facebook Status

David Eason is “single” amid rumors that he and wife Jenelle Evans have split.

The husband of the MTV reality star seemingly confirmed that things between himself and Evans are officially over when he made it Facebook official over the weekend, changing his relationship status from” married” to “single.”

Eason did not make any posts directly addressing the state of his relationship with Evans, however.

Rumors of a possible split were first sparked after Evans posted two cryptic posts to Facebook on Saturday seemingly alluding that her honeymoon period with Eason, whom she married in September of 2017, had come to an end. The first post, an updated profile picture showing just herself, was captioned “Single AF” with a shrugging emoji. She then changed her relationship status to “Separated.”

Just a day later, the Teen Mom 2 star shared screenshots on Instagram of the music she was listening to, including breakup songs like “Better Now” by Post Malone, “Solo” by Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato, and “Learn to Let Go” by Kesha.

Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that neither Evans nor Eason celebrated the other on Valentine’s Day, the couple remaining unusually silent.

While it is unclear what may have led to the alleged split, a source told Us Weekly that Evans and Eason “are fighting” and that “he hasn’t been home.”

“What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time,” the insider added. “I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

The couple reportedly “aren’t broken up” despite the difficult time and the cryptic social media activity.

News of the potential split follows a tumultuous few months for the couple, including an incident that led the father of Evans’ 4-year-old son Kaiser, Nathan Griffith, to file a report with Child Protective Services after the little boy allegedly told him that his step-father had beaten him with a stick. It also follows an October 9-1-1 call in which Evans accused Eason of physically assaulting her, though she later backtracked the accusation.

This isn’t the first time that the couple’s social media habits have sparked speculation that they were no longer a couple. In November, they both unfollowed each other on Instagram and unfriended one another on Facebook as well as removed the relationship status from their profiles. Evans addressed the potential split less than two weeks later, stating that “married couples have disagreements but that doesn’t mean they are ‘splitting up.’”