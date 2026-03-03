‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Reportedly Cuts off Her Family: ‘They Seemed Really Toxic’

There’s a lot of conversation across social media channels about people going “no contact” with their family members. And now, celebrities are chiming in on the matter.

Going no contact has been commonly referred to as being initiated by adult children who cut ties with their parents. It is a decision usually made to protect one’s mental health, safety, and self-worth from toxic, abusive, or neglectful behavior.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 winner and TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has reportedly cut ties with her family. Sources recently spoke with Daily Mail about the ordeal.

D’Amelio was 15 when she first amassed fame and even starred in a reality series with her family. Now at 21, sources say fame brought drama and she’s relocated from Connecticut to New York to step away from the influencer world and chase her Broadway dreams away from her family.

Per the report, D’Amelio has blocked her sister, mother and father on social media. Sources say the reason for this is because her parents were becoming overwhelmingly fame-hungry.

“They seemed really toxic and pushed her to work so much,” one source alleges. “Her parents treated her like a cash cow. This is a teenager who was taken advantage of, for money, by her already rich parents, leaving her aggressively sexualised and massively hated online for having the maturity of a teenager.”

Despite the family amassing millions in brand deals and beyond, the report says their united front began to crack when their Hulu reality series hit airwaves in 2021.

D’Amelio was frequently shown crying and anxious. Throughout the show, she spoke about panic attacks, exhaustion and not liking the price one pays for fame in terms of trading in their anonymity.

“Millions of people watch your every move,” she said on the show. “Millions of people are ready to tear you apart every second, it’s a constant terror.” In another moment, she broke down crying, saying, “I am physically and mentally exhausted. It’s work, it’s my personal life, it’s negative comments, it’s school, it’s content I make for myself, it’s deliverables, it’s meetings, it’s interviews, it’s everything.”

She also admitted to feeling pressure to keep going to support her family. “If I wanted to quit,” she said, “now they [her family] don’t have a job. It’s a lot to put on one person,” she said.

A source told Daily Mail, “Ironically, they thought that the reality show was the right thing to do, but it showed a lot of issues the family have, and [their parents] are extremely fame-hungry.” They added, “They were constantly trying to force Charli to do things she didn’t want to simply because it would bring in more money and fame. They honestly seemed way more desperate for fame and attention than Charli ever was, and it was them trying to push themselves as the next Kardashians.”