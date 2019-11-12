‘Dancing With the Stars’: Why Sean Spicer’s Partner Lindsay Arnold Missed the Past 2 Episodes

Lindsay Arnold, Sean Spicer‘s professional dance partner on Dancing With The Stars, is missing a second consecutive episode following the death of her mother-in-law. Spicer will be dancing with Jenna Johnson, who previously danced this season with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, will be paired with President Donald Trump’s former White House Press Secretary again. During last week’s episode, Spicer heaped praise upon Johnson for stepping in for her friend.

Back on Nov. 8, Spicer revealed he would be dancing with Johnson again when he shared a photo with her and a group of other dancers on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s Boy Band/Girl Group Night this Monday on [DWTS] I’ll be dancing an Argentine Tango and a Foxtrot with the amazing [Johnson] again this week. Our prayers continue to go out to Lindsay and her family. We are going to make you proud,” Spicer wrote.

On Monday, Arnold confirmed she was still with her husband Samuel Cusick’s family, sharing photos from his mother’s funeral.

“The most beautiful day for the most beautiful woman,” Arnold wrote. “The love and gratitude we feel for the time we had on this earth with Jennifer is beyond anything you can put into words. I am so grateful for the knowledge that I have of the Plan of Salvation which makes it possible for families to be together eternally and I know that without a doubt we will be reunited again. Although there are times we may not fully understand why we are faced with certain challenges in our lives I can find comfort knowing that God does have a plan for us and he will be there to guide us along the way.”

She continued, “Thank you Jennifer for raising the amazing man I get to call my husband and for shining your example and love on everyone you knew. I love you, until we meet again.”

Spicer was the first contestant to take the floor in the Nov. 5 episode, in which he revealed that Arnold was mourning with her family. After he and Johnson danced to Styx’s “Come Sail Away,” Spicer thanked Johnson for helping out and sent his condolences.

“Couldn’t ask for anyone better,” Spicer told host Tom Bergeron. “My heart goes out to Lindsay and her husband Sam and her family. Thank God Jenna was able to step in. I know it means so much that of all people, it was Jenna, a lifelong friend of hers.”

Johnson also took to Instagram last week, where she shared a photo with Arnold and dedicated her dance to her close friend.

“Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend [Arnold], who trusted me to dance with Sean this week,” Johnson wrote. “Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time.”

Arnold is not the only surprising absence for Monday night’s episode. Former Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton was announced as a guest judge for the special night dedicated to boy bands and girl groups songs. At the last moment, she backed out.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC