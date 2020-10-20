'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Say Vernon Davis Didn't Deserve to Be Eliminated
The Top 11 took to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for another round of routines on Monday. Making the night even more special was the first performance by new judge, Derek Hough, and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. The pair performed a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers' "Uccen."
As for the celebrities and their partners, the night saw a pair of athletes, Vernon Davis and Johnny Weir land in the bottom, leaving their fate in the hands of the judges. The decision was made to send Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd packing, making them the fifth couple to be sent home on Season 29. The judges were split in their votes leaving Bruno Tonioli as the final vote, making it two votes for Davis to go home. In their final performance, the duo performed a cha-cha-cha to Kool and the Gang's "Celebration," resulting in a score of 21. Meanwhile, Weir and Britt Stewart earned a 22 for a salsa to "On the Floor."
With the departure of the former NFL tight end, fans of the show didn't waste any time chiming in on social media. A fan favorite among the viewers, there were certainly some surprised watchers after seeing how things ended for XXXX. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions to the latest Dancing With the Stars elimination.
As the judges spoke to in making their final decision, Davis and Murgatroyd were showing improvements each week, granted at a slower pace than some contestants. In their first dance of the season, the two had a 17 followed up by an 18.
So sad to see you go!! Really enjoyed watching you this season!— Erin Spinner (@HoehlYeah) October 20, 2020
After that, though, the couple found a rhythm. They secured back-to-back 22s, including a rumba to Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" in the fourth week.
so so sad :( thank you for giving your best every single week @VernonDavis85 you will be missed -@PetaMurgatroyd love you, you rock every season ❤️— luiza 🗼 (@burrkhart) October 20, 2020
The two avoided an earlier elimination after landing the bottom two last week on 80s night. The judges chose to save them with all three votes, sending Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess packing.
Didn't know who @VernonDavis85 was a month or so ago, but I've loved watching he and Peeta on #dwts this season. Sad to see him go.— Brittany Lynn (@brittmorg95) October 20, 2020
Aside from Davis' low score on Monday, one couple actually came in lower than both of the bottom two teams. That was Skai Jackson and Alan Berstein, who recorded an 18 with a Cha-cha-cha to Doja Cat's "Say So."
This show will not be the same without @VernonDavis85 I’m so sad 😭😭😭💜 can u please never stop dancing you bring so much joy!! #dwts— Shauna Elisa (@shaunaelisa) October 20, 2020
The highest score of the night was split among four couples at 27. This included A.J. McLean, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Monica Aldama and Justina Machado.
@VernonDavis85 you were great on DWTS! So sorry to see you go!!!— Truly Ager (@trules311) October 20, 2020
The night also had a little more excitement packed into it as one of the judge's, Derek Hough, came out onto the dance floor for a performance with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. It was Hough's first time dancing on the show since 2017.
I am sad to see you go @VernonDavis85 I think you were improving each week and this was my favorite dance of yours.— Kristen (@KristenLeslie24) October 20, 2020
Dancing With the Stars will return next Monday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The night will feature the Top 10 as the competition amps up and the quest for the first perfect score continues.
Ughhh, I’m SO mad!!! @VernonDavis85 and @PetaMurgatroyd should still be there!! They’ve been one of my favorites since night one. He was always such a joy to watch. The show won’t be the same without him. C’mon, judges! Get it together 😡— Chelsea Tyndall (@Chelsea_Tyndall) October 20, 2020