'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Say Vernon Davis Didn't Deserve to Be Eliminated

The Top 11 took to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for another round of routines on Monday. Making the night even more special was the first performance by new judge, Derek Hough, and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. The pair performed a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers' "Uccen."

As for the celebrities and their partners, the night saw a pair of athletes, Vernon Davis and Johnny Weir land in the bottom, leaving their fate in the hands of the judges. The decision was made to send Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd packing, making them the fifth couple to be sent home on Season 29. The judges were split in their votes leaving Bruno Tonioli as the final vote, making it two votes for Davis to go home. In their final performance, the duo performed a cha-cha-cha to Kool and the Gang's "Celebration," resulting in a score of 21. Meanwhile, Weir and Britt Stewart earned a 22 for a salsa to "On the Floor."

With the departure of the former NFL tight end, fans of the show didn't waste any time chiming in on social media. A fan favorite among the viewers, there were certainly some surprised watchers after seeing how things ended for XXXX. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions to the latest Dancing With the Stars elimination.