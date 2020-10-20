'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Say Vernon Davis Didn't Deserve to Be Eliminated

By Kyle Phillippi

The Top 11 took to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for another round of routines on Monday. Making the night even more special was the first performance by new judge, Derek Hough, and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. The pair performed a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers' "Uccen."

As for the celebrities and their partners, the night saw a pair of athletes, Vernon Davis and Johnny Weir land in the bottom, leaving their fate in the hands of the judges. The decision was made to send Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd packing, making them the fifth couple to be sent home on Season 29. The judges were split in their votes leaving Bruno Tonioli as the final vote, making it two votes for Davis to go home. In their final performance, the duo performed a cha-cha-cha to Kool and the Gang's "Celebration," resulting in a score of 21. Meanwhile, Weir and Britt Stewart earned a 22 for a salsa to "On the Floor."

With the departure of the former NFL tight end, fans of the show didn't waste any time chiming in on social media. A fan favorite among the viewers, there were certainly some surprised watchers after seeing how things ended for XXXX. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions to the latest Dancing With the Stars elimination.

As the judges spoke to in making their final decision, Davis and Murgatroyd were showing improvements each week, granted at a slower pace than some contestants. In their first dance of the season, the two had a 17 followed up by an 18. 

After that, though, the couple found a rhythm. They secured back-to-back 22s, including a rumba to Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" in the fourth week. 

The two avoided an earlier elimination after landing the bottom two last week on 80s night. The judges chose to save them with all three votes, sending Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess packing. 

Aside from Davis' low score on Monday, one couple actually came in lower than both of the bottom two teams. That was Skai Jackson and Alan Berstein, who recorded an 18 with a Cha-cha-cha to Doja Cat's "Say So." 

The highest score of the night was split among four couples at 27. This included A.J. McLean, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Monica Aldama and Justina Machado. 

The night also had a little more excitement packed into it as one of the judge's, Derek Hough, came out onto the dance floor for a performance with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert. It was Hough's first time dancing on the show since 2017. 

Dancing With the Stars will return next Monday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The night will feature the Top 10 as the competition amps up and the quest for the first perfect score continues. 

