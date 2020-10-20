'Dancing With the Stars' Cuts Another Favorite After Surprising Bottom 2

✖

The competition is really heating up on Dancing With the Stars. On Monday, yet another celebrity was eliminated from the competition. In the end, Johnny Weir, and their partner, Britt Stewart, and Vernon Davis, with their partner, Peta Murgatroyd, found themselves in the bottom two for the night. After the judges shared their opinions on who should remain in the competition, Davis was sent home by a vote of two to one (judge Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save him).

This week's elimination comes one week after actor Jesse Metcalfe was sent home by the judges. Metcalfe, with his partner Sharna Burgess, and Vernon Davis, with Peta Murgatroyd, were in the bottom two due to a combination of the viewers' vote and the scores from the judges. All three of the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough — all voted to send Metcalfe home. Following his time on the program, Metcalfe opened up about competing and the fact that he was able to even take a twirl on the dance floor given his lack of dance experience.

“I loved the challenge,” Metcalfe told TV Insider after his elimination. “I really did. I knew dance was going to be difficult for me with [having] zero dance experience and the state of my body at 41 years of age. I knew there would be challenges, but I’m glad I made it as far as I did.” The actor's partner, Burgess, continued to explain that being voted off on the show was a disappointment given that he and his partner were gradually improving week after week. “We had so much more to give and we were improving every week,” Burgess said. “We didn’t have our best version of our dance [on Monday]. Unfortunately, it’s just happened this way for us. There were so many good things coming up. I’m sad!”

During the interview, Metcalfe and Burgess even addressed the possibility of coming back for the DWTS finale. Since this season is airing amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it's currently unclear whether or not the competitors and the pros will be able to come back for an additional performance. “We’ve been super-tight with our safety measures and we’ve been doing an amazing job,” Burgess said. “I have not heard [about coming back for the finale] and I don’t believe they’ve spoken to Jesse about it. But we do have a two-hour finale show [to fill] when we can’t have group numbers and artists performing [the way we used to]. I would definitely be up for it.”